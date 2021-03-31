Catholic World News

Sign-language interpretations of papal audiences to be available online

March 31, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced plans to make papal audiences available in sign language. Beginning with the Urbi et Orbi blessing this Easter Sunday, sign-language interpretations of papal audiences will be posted on the Youtube channel of Vatican News.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!