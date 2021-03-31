Catholic World News

Massachusetts city council recognizes polygamous domestic partnerships

March 31, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Cambridge becomes the second town, after Somerville, to legally recognize such domestic partnerships,” according to the report.

