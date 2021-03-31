Catholic World News
Kentucky bishops applaud passage of school choice bill
March 31, 2021
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register
CWN Editor's Note: State lawmakers overrode Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of the legislation.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
