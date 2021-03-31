Catholic World News

Dallas parish priest calls cops on maskless, pregnant mom holding baby during Mass

March 31, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: According to a video, one of three police officers said the mother would be handcuffed if she did not leave the church. When the mother asked what crime she had committed, an officer responded she was “trespassing on a business.” The mother was subsequently issued a trespassing ticket.

