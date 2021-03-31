Catholic World News

Vatican releases new document: Pastoral Orientations on Climate Displaced Persons

March 31, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The document, released by the Migrants and Refugees Section and Integral Ecology Sector of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, “ highlights ten challenges pertaining to climate change displacement and its victims. These challenges, together with the suggested Catholic Church responses, constitute markers for a roadmap in pastoral planning for CDP [Climate Displaced People], and, with this document, they extend the Pope’s pastoral concern to CDP.”

