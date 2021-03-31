Catholic World News

Common efforts needed in education to combat climate change, Pope tells UNESCO

March 31, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis sent a message to an online Forum on Biodiversity organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

