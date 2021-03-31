Catholic World News

Border surge straining shelters, says Mexican bishops’ migrant ministry

March 31, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We look optimistically on the new migration policies being implemented by the present United States government,” said Bishop José Guadalupe Torres Campos of Ciudad Juárez, across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Texas. “We know these processes take time . . . and we hope that legislators allow the implementation of policies proposed by President Joe Biden.”

