Catholic World News

Cardinal Schönborn underlines criticism of Vatican statement on same-sex blessings

March 30, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Repeating his criticism of a Vatican ban on church blessings for same-sex unions, Cardinal Christoph Schönborn of Vienna said that the statement was a “clear communication error.” He expressed dismay that although he is a member of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), which released the statement, he was not consulted before it was made public.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!