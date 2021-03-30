Catholic World News

Syrian prelate welcomes international community’s concern

March 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Antoine Audo of Aleppo has expressed his gratitude that the international community is recognizing the struggles of Syria’s people after years of warfare. Speaking during a conference on humanitarian concerns, the Chaldean Catholic bishop said that Syrians are still “going through all sorts of difficulties in everyday life.”

