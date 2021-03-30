Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen joins plea to lift ban on private Masses at St. Peter’s

March 30, 2021

» Continue to this story on Cardinal Zen's web site

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen has written an open letter to Cardinal Robert Sarah, backing the latter cardinal’s plea to Pope Francis to rescind the ban on private celebration of Mass at St. Peter’s basilica. The retired Bishop of Hong Kong wrote: “If it were not for the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus, I would take the first flight to come to Rome and get on my knees in front of the door of Santa Marta (now the papal residence) until the Holy Father has this edict withdrawn.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!