Bose founder promises to leave community, as ordered

March 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The founder of the Bose ecumenical community, who was ordered to leave the monastery nearly a year ago after a Vatican visitation, says that he will leave “as soon as I find accommodation, when the pandemic is over.” In February the current leaders of Bose expressed “deep bitterness” that the founder had not abided by the terms of the Vatican order, which was intended to end conflicts within the community.

