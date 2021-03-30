Catholic World News
After Bloody Saturday, Myanmar Catholics pray for peace, those who died
March 30, 2021
» Continue to this story on CNS
CWN Editor's Note: AsiaNews editor Father Bernardo Cervellera offers analysis of “the coup of death and the people of life.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!