After Bloody Saturday, Myanmar Catholics pray for peace, those who died

Catholic World News

March 30, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: AsiaNews editor Father Bernardo Cervellera offers analysis of “the coup of death and the people of life.”

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!