Catholic World News

In Jerusalem, Palm Sunday celebrations go on despite significant absence of Palestinian Christians, pilgrims

March 30, 2021

» Continue to this story on Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

CWN Editor's Note: “The wounds and divisions that unfortunately still characterize the life of this city of ours must not discourage us,” Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, said in his Palm Sunday message. “On the contrary, they must push us with ever greater determination to bear witness to the faith in Christ’s victory over death, to be, as Church, a sign of unity and reconciliation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!