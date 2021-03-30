Catholic World News

Pakistani Catholics volunteer to protect churches against terrorist attacks

March 30, 2021

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: 15 young adult security volunteers assist 12 security guards at Sunday Masses at the cathedral in Lahore, Pakistan’s second-largest city.

