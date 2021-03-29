Catholic World News

Irish government: public Mass is a criminal offense

March 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The Government insists that it is an offence for a priest to leave his home to celebrate a public Mass unless this is a funeral or a wedding,” according to the report. “The State also adds that it is a similar offence for a parishioner to leave their home to attend Mass.”

