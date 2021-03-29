Catholic World News

Court denies University of Iowa officials immunity in religious freedom case

March 29, 2021

» Continue to this story on Courthouse News Service

CWN Editor's Note: “University of Iowa administrators who denied official recognition to a Christian organization of business students may be held individually liable for violating the First Amendment rights of the students,” a federal appeals court has ruled.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

