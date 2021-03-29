Catholic World News

English bishop speaks out after mother loses appeal over life support for 5-year-old girl

March 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The Catholic Church teaches that every person has worth and dignity which is independent of their condition,” said Bishop John Sherrington. “Lack of awareness does not diminish worth. The ruling to allow medics to cease Pippa’s treatment based on her quality of life or worth does not acknowledge or afford her the inherent human dignity with which she was born.”

