Consecrated women and men are ‘witnesses to the beauty of God,’ Vatican cardinal says

March 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal João Bráz de Aviz, Prefect of the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, marked the 25th anniversary of Pope St. John Paul II’s apostolic exhortation Vita Consecrata.

