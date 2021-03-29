Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat laments persecution, calls for recognition of religions’ contributions to peace

March 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, issued a statement for a recent meeting on “Religion, Belief and Conflict: Advancing the protection of members of religious and belief groups in conflict and the role of religious actors in conflict resolution.”

