Catholic World News

Papal prayer for victims of Indonesian cathedral attack

March 29, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: A suicide bomb attack took place at the entrance to the cathedral in Makassar, a city of 1.5 million that is the capital of South Sulawesi (map, AsiaNews coverage).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!