British judge rips Vatican prosecutors for ‘appalling’ misrepresentations

March 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a ruling involving the Vatican financial scandal, a British judge said that the case presented by the Vatican was marred by “non-disclosures and misrepresentations so appalling” that he reversed a freeze on the assets of Gianluigi Torzi, who is charges by the Vatican with embezzlement. Judge Tony Baumgartner also rejected the Vatican’s plea to keep his ruling secret, saying that although the Vatican’s own case against Torzi is confidential, “such a blanket claim does not sit well with the principle of open justice.”

