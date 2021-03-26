Catholic World News

Judge lifts restrictions on churches in DC

March 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge has granted an injunction blocking the enforcement of an order that would have limited church congregations in Washington, DC, to 25% of the building’s capacity. The ruling, which allows churches to use 40% of their capacities, came in a case brought by the Washington archdiocese. Judge Trevor McFadden said that the proposed rule “reflects a lack of adequate consideration for constitutional rights.”

