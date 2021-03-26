Catholic World News

Canadian province’s limits on worship services are upheld

March 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “British Columbia Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson ruled that public health restrictions limiting in-person worship do indeed infringe on freedom of religion, speech, assembly and association,” a Toronto Sun columnist reported. “However, Hinkson went on to explain that during a public health emergency such temporary restrictions are reasonable and justifiable.”

