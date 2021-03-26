Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal joins Pope in paying tribute to Dante

March 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On March 25, Pope Francis issued Candor lucis aeternae, an apostolic letter on the 700th anniversary of the death of the author of the Divine Comedy.

