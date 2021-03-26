Catholic World News

Ukraine’s prime minister meets with Pope

March 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The parties, according to the Vatican press office, “discussed extensively the health crisis and the dramatic situation in eastern Ukraine, with the hope that the recent ceasefire violations would give way to gestures promoting a peaceful resolution” of the War in Donbass.

