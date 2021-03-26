Catholic World News

German cardinal sees own mistakes over past abuse cases

March 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A recent report cleared Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki of Cologne of any wrongdoing. Two of his auxiliary bishops have been suspended, and Archbishop Stefan Hesse of Hamburg has offered his resignation.

