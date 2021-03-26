Catholic World News

USCCB encourages dioceses to implement ‘Walking With Moms in Need’

March 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The pandemic has “reaffirmed the need for the Church to accompany mothers facing difficulties, especially in these trying times,” said Archbishop Joseph Naumann, chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities. “The Church will seek to help fill the gaps in services and resources to mothers facing challenging pregnancies and those parenting young children in difficult circumstances.”

