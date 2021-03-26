Catholic World News

Asia’s cardinals issue joint appeal for peace in Myanmar

March 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We, the Cardinals of Asia, join in making a fervent appeal to all concerned: the military, the politicians, the demonstrators, all religious leaders and the Church: PEACE, PEACE, PEACE,” the cardinals wrote in their appeal. “We pray to Mother Mary to whom the people of Myanmar and all of us have special devotion: Mother, intercede for the people of Myanmar, for the country of Myanmar.”

