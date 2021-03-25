Catholic World News

Philippine president threatens to close Catholic churches that hold public Masses

March 25, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “In the exercise of police powers, we can order the churches closed, and I hope it will not come to that,” said Harry Roque, the spokesman for President Rodrigo Duterte, who has often clashed with the nation’s bishops.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!