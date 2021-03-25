Catholic World News
Bill to eliminate clergy-penitent privilege dies in Arizona legislature
March 25, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: The bill failed to advance in a 4-4 House committee vote.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
