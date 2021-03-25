Catholic World News

Federal appeals court halts enforcement of Indiana’s parent abortion notification statute

March 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The decision puts the 7th Circuit at odds with the ... 8th Circuit at St. Louis and the 6th Circuit at Cincinnati,” according to the report.

