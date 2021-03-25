Catholic World News

US bishop chairman mourns loss of life in mass shooting in Colorado

March 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We pray for the families and friends of those who were lost and for their communities,” Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, said following the Boulder shooting. “The bishops have long promoted prudent measures of gun control to limit mass shootings and other gun homicides and suicides, and we stand by those positions.”

