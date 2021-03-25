Catholic World News

In new book, Pope recalls beginning of pandemic

March 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with Msgr. Lucio Adrián Ruiz, Secretary of the Dicastery for Communication, Pope Francis recalled the extraordinary Urbi et Orbi blessing of March 27, 2020. The interview appears in a new book, entitled “Why are you afraid? Have you no faith?”

