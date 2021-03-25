Catholic World News

Salesian sister appointed undersecretary of Dicastery of Human Development

March 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Alessandra Smerilli’s appointment comes one week after Sister Nuria Calduch-Benages was appointed the first woman secretary of the Pontifical Biblical Commission, and a month after Sister Nathalie Becquart was named an undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops.

