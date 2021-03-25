Catholic World News

Maronite Patriarch sees Aoun and Hariri meeting as turning point for Lebanon

March 25, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Michel Aoun, 86, has been Lebanon’s president since 2016; Saad Hariri, 50, is the nation’s former prime minister (2009-11, 2016-20).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!