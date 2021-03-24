Catholic World News

Pope celebrates anniversary of Bangladesh independence

March 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a video message to the leaders and people of Bangladesh, celebrating the 50th anniversary of that country’s independence. The message also celebrates the 100th anniversary of the birth of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country’s first president.

