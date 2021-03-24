Catholic World News

Court upholds New York’s repeal of religious exemption from vaccination requirement

March 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Significantly, the 11 statements alleged to suggest religious hostility were attributed to only five of the over 200 legislators in office at any given time,” the state appellate court ruled. “The repeal relieves public school officials from the challenge of distinguishing sincere expressions of religious beliefs from those that may be fabricated.”

