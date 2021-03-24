Catholic World News

Northern Ireland’s bishops condemn introduction of abortion, British Parliament’s interference

March 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “What Westminster seeks to impose, against the clear will of a majority of people here, is a law which blatantly undermines the right to life of unborn children and promotes an abhorrent and indefensible prejudice against persons with disabilities, even before they are born,” the bishops said. “We ask you, as our locally elected representatives, not to meekly acquiesce in this effort to bypass internationally agreed devolved structures. We appeal to you to publicly defend the rights of all children in the womb.”

