‘Neither lax nor strict’: Pope Francis issues message on St. Alphonsus Liguori

March 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The papal message commemorates the 150th anniversary of the proclamation of St. Alphonsus Maria de’ Liguori as a Doctor of the Church.

