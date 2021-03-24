‘Neither lax nor strict’: Pope Francis issues message on St. Alphonsus Liguori
March 24, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: The papal message commemorates the 150th anniversary of the proclamation of St. Alphonsus Maria de’ Liguori as a Doctor of the Church.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 9:25 AM ET USA
If you thought the recent CDF declaration ("the Church does not have...the power to bless unions of persons of the same sex") indicated a revision of Pope Francis' approach to Catholic morality, it looks as if we will have to guess again. Almost incredibly, he takes us back to the post-Vatican II notion of "mature consciences for an adult Church". He says: "The formation of consciences for good seems to be an indispensable goal for every Christian". Huh: "seems to be"? I see no change of mindset.