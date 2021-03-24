Catholic World News

Children, teens to prepare meditations for Pope’s Good Friday Way of the Cross

March 24, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Pope Francis has entrusted the preparation of the meditations for this year’s Good Friday Way of the Cross to the Agesci Scout Group ‘Foligno I’ (Umbria) and the Roman Parish of Santi Matiri di Uganda (Holy Martyrs of Uganda),” the Vatican announced on March 23. “The meditations and images for the Via Crucis will be prepared by children and teens between the ages of 3 to 19.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!