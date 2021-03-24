Catholic World News

End the sanctions against Syria, Caritas and Cardinal Zenari plead

March 24, 2021

» Continue to this story on Caritas Internationalis

CWN Editor's Note: The executive director of Caritas Syria lamented the effects of sanctions, including the Caesar Syrian Civilian Protection Act of 2019, which President Trump signed into law after it passed the House in a voice vote and the Senate by an 86-6 margin. “These sanctions hit [Syrians] at the core of their daily lives so that some of them could only eat bread and drink water,” said Riad Sargi. “The garbage containers in the streets became a source of food for the poorest.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!