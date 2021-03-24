Catholic World News

Nadia Murad: Pope’s Iraq visit ‘a sign of hope for all minorities’

March 24, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Murad received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018; a member of Iraq’s Yazidi minority, she was kidnapped by ISIS.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!