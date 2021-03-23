Catholic World News

Philippines: government bars Easter services in Manila

March 23, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Religious gatherings have been banned during Holy Week and on Easter Sunday in Manila and surrounding areas, the government has announced. Three dioceses in the Philippines had already suspended the public celebration of the Mass.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!