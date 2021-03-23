Catholic World News

German bishops jolted by government’s ‘hard lockdown’ for Easter

March 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the German bishops’ conference says that the hierarchy was “taken by surprise” by the government’s announcement of a “hard lockdown” order that will close churches during Holy Week and Easter. Bishop George Bätzing criticized the government’s move, saying that “services are not an afterthought.” He said that the German bishops would confer about their response.

