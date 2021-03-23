Catholic World News

Cardinal Nichols and imams call for day of prayer on Covid reflection day

March 23, 2021

» Continue to this story on CBCEW

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster joined four imams in calling for the observance of March 23—the first anniversary of the UK lockdown—as a day of prayer.

