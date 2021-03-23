Catholic World News

Myanmar nun grateful to Pope for being close to nation’s people

March 23, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “We are deeply grateful to the Pope because he remembers us,” said Sister Ann Nu Tawng, who knelt before security forces to plead for peace. Pope Francis said recently, “I too kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say: stop the violence!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!