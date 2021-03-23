Catholic World News

Lebanon’s people are in despair, Caritas president says

March 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Just imagine a person’s salary is 1000 dollars monthly,” said Father Michel Abboud. “The following month the same person’s salary became 100 dollars, and that is because of the exchange crisis. . . . Our country is not poor: our country has been stolen by the politicians.”

