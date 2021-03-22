Catholic World News

US faithfully cautiously returning to church

March 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: About three-quarters of regular American churchgoers now feel confident that they can attend worship services safely, but most have not been to church in the past month, and only 39% plan to attend services in person on Easter Sunday, according to a new Pew Forum survey. The survey found that Catholic churches are more likely to be open, but also more likely to restrict attendance and congregational singing.

