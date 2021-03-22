Catholic World News

India: court denies bail to Jesuit accused of terrorist ties

March 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: A court in Mumbai refused a bail request by Father Stan Swamy, who has been accused of links to terrorist groups. His defenders said that the Jesuit priest, who works with tribal groups, has no ties with any terrorists. Father Swamy suffers from Parkinson’s disease, and his lawyers told the court that his health is endangered by his prison confinement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!