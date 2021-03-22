Irish priest, fined for public Mass, pledges defiance
March 22, 2021
» Continue to this story on CNA
CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest who has been fined €500 ($595) for celebrating Mass for a congregation says that he will not pay, and is prepared to go to jail rather accept the lockdown. “We can’t just reject Jesus in the Holy Eucharist,” said Father P. J. Hughes of Mullahoran parish. Although acknowledging that he is also ignoring his bishop’s advice, he said “it is our constitutional right to practice our faith and assemble to pray together.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Mar. 22, 2021 2:36 PM ET USA
They used to call Ireland a Catholic country.