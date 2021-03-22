Catholic World News

Irish priest, fined for public Mass, pledges defiance

March 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest who has been fined €500 ($595) for celebrating Mass for a congregation says that he will not pay, and is prepared to go to jail rather accept the lockdown. “We can’t just reject Jesus in the Holy Eucharist,” said Father P. J. Hughes of Mullahoran parish. Although acknowledging that he is also ignoring his bishop’s advice, he said “it is our constitutional right to practice our faith and assemble to pray together.”

